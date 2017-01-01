Capt. Stephen, 455th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, prays during a service held Jan. 1, 2016 at the Warrior Chapel, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. The 455th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplains and their sister service partners offer a variety of religious services for all faiths throughout the week at several chapels around Bagram. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2017 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 07:54 Photo ID: 3084621 VIRIN: 171201-F-TY749-082 Resolution: 7360x4140 Size: 22.09 MB Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bagram chapel encourages spiritual resilience over new year [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.