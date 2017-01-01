Capt. Stephen, 455th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, prays during a service held Jan. 1, 2016 at the Warrior Chapel, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. The 455th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplains and their sister service partners offer a variety of religious services for all faiths throughout the week at several chapels around Bagram. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)
|01.01.2017
|01.04.2017 07:54
|3084621
|171201-F-TY749-082
|7360x4140
|22.09 MB
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
This work, Bagram chapel encourages spiritual resilience over new year [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
