A “Book of Worship for United States Forces,” sits on a shelf along with other religious reading material at the Warrior Chapel Jan. 1, 2016 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Service members deployed to Bagram are welcome to attend chapel services, religious study groups and seek counseling from chaplains during their deployment here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2017 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 07:54 Photo ID: 3084620 VIRIN: 171201-F-TY749-078 Resolution: 3752x6670 Size: 20.78 MB Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bagram chapel encourages spiritual resilience over new year [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.