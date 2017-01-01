(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bagram chapel encourages spiritual resilience over new year

    Bagram chapel encourages spiritual resilience over new year

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    01.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Chaplain (Capt.) Timothy Tangen, 455th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, holds a bible while preaching during a service Jan. 1, 2016 at the Warrior Chapel, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. During the service, Tangen spoke about the importance of spiritual resilience over the new year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

