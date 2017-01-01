Bagram chapel encourages spiritual resilience over new year

Staff Sgt. Krizia Gibson, 455th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain assistant, sits outside of the Warrior Chapel before a service held Jan. 1, 2016 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Chaplains with the 455th AEW, alongside their sister service partners, provide several worship services throughout the week at the chapels around Bagram as well as providing accommodations for all religious backgrounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

