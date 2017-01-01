(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bagram chapel encourages spiritual resilience over new year

    Bagram chapel encourages spiritual resilience over new year

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    01.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Churchgoers listen to Chaplain (Capt.) Timothy Tangen, 455th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, preach during a service Jan. 1, 2016 at the Warrior Chapel, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Service members, Defense Department civilian employees and contractors attend chapel at one of several locations around Bagram to maintain spiritual resilience while deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 07:54
    Photo ID: 3084614
    VIRIN: 171201-F-TY749-020
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 19.72 MB
    Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
