Churchgoers listen to Chaplain (Capt.) Timothy Tangen, 455th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, preach during a service Jan. 1, 2016 at the Warrior Chapel, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Service members, Defense Department civilian employees and contractors attend chapel at one of several locations around Bagram to maintain spiritual resilience while deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2017 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 07:54 Photo ID: 3084614 VIRIN: 171201-F-TY749-020 Resolution: 7360x4140 Size: 19.72 MB Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bagram chapel encourages spiritual resilience over new year [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.