Chaplain (Capt.) Timothy Tangen, 455th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, preaches during a service Jan. 1, 2016 at the Warrior Chapel, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. During the service, Tangen spoke about discipleship and the importance of spreading spiritual resilience over the new year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2017 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 07:54 Photo ID: 3084616 VIRIN: 171201-F-TY749-030 Resolution: 7120x4005 Size: 16.84 MB Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bagram chapel encourages spiritual resilience over new year [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.