Service members, Defense Department civilian employees and contractors sing during a service Jan. 1, 2016 at the Warrior Chapel, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. In addition to chapel services, the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplains provide counseling, enhance morale and provide accommodations for all faiths throughout the units assigned here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 07:53
|Photo ID:
|3084612
|VIRIN:
|171201-F-TY749-019
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|20.35 MB
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bagram chapel encourages spiritual resilience over new year [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT