U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Thompson, a cashier with the 379th Expeditionary Comptroller Squadron, runs from a military working dog during a MWD training demonstration at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. The military working dog section of the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron has the unique mission of safeguarding the base here with highly motivated canine partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 03:02
|Photo ID:
|3083447
|VIRIN:
|161230-F-SB162-0372
|Resolution:
|6704x4336
|Size:
|17.14 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 379 ESFS working dogs demonstrate excellence [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
