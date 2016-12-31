Country music artist David Nail and his band perform a concert during a morale visit at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. The concert was a way of giving back to the personnel stationed at Al Udeid during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 03:02
|Photo ID:
|3083438
|VIRIN:
|161230-F-SB162-0200
|Resolution:
|6928x4324
|Size:
|17.86 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Singer David Nail celebrates New Year’s Eve at Al Udeid [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT