Singer David Nail celebrates New Year’s Eve at Al Udeid

Country music artist David Nail and his band perform a concert during a morale visit at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. The concert was a way of giving back to the personnel stationed at Al Udeid during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

