Country music artist David Nail and his band meet Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron during a morale visit at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. Nail and his band performed a concert the next night in celebration of New Year’s Eve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|12.30.2016
|01.03.2017 03:02
|3083434
|161230-F-SB162-0035
|4256x3200
|8.15 MB
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
This work, Singer David Nail celebrates New Year’s Eve at Al Udeid [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
