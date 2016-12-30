U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Brown, a dog handler with the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog section, prepares his dog, Grim, for a training demonstration at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. The MWD section sweeps critical assets on base daily to ensure the safety of personnel stationed at Al Udeid. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 03:02 Photo ID: 3083444 VIRIN: 161230-F-SB162-0339 Resolution: 6412x3676 Size: 19.18 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379 ESFS working dogs demonstrate excellence [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.