Singer David Nail celebrates New Year’s Eve at Al Udeid

Country music artist David Nail and his band meet Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron during a morale visit at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. David Nail traveled to Al Udeid to meet with Airmen and perform a concert for the personnel there on New Year’s Eve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

