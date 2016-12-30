(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Singer David Nail celebrates New Year’s Eve at Al Udeid [Image 6 of 9]

    Singer David Nail celebrates New Year’s Eve at Al Udeid

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.30.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Innocenti 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Country music artist David Nail and his band meet Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron during a morale visit at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. David Nail traveled to Al Udeid to meet with Airmen and perform a concert for the personnel there on New Year’s Eve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 03:02
    Photo ID: 3083435
    VIRIN: 161230-F-SB162-0043
    Resolution: 4352x2816
    Size: 7.71 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Singer David Nail celebrates New Year’s Eve at Al Udeid [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    Department of Defense
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    AEW
    379th AEW
    Public Affairs
    Air Force
    Al Udeid
    Al Udeid Air Base
    379th
    Af.mil
    Grand Slam Wing
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Sothwest Asia

