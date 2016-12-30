Country music artist David Nail and his band meet Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron during a morale visit at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. David Nail traveled to Al Udeid to meet with Airmen and perform a concert for the personnel there on New Year’s Eve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 03:02
|Photo ID:
|3083435
|VIRIN:
|161230-F-SB162-0043
|Resolution:
|4352x2816
|Size:
|7.71 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Singer David Nail celebrates New Year’s Eve at Al Udeid [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
