U.S. Air Force Capt. Raymond Whisenhunt, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing chief of protocol, tumbles to the ground as a military working dog locks onto the bite suit he is wearing at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. MWD’s are highly motivated canines utilized for patrol, drug and explosive detection, and other specialized mission functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 03:02
|Photo ID:
|3083441
|VIRIN:
|161230-F-SB162-0117
|Resolution:
|6004x3160
|Size:
|17.8 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
This work, 379 ESFS working dogs demonstrate excellence [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
