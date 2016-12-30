Singer David Nail celebrates New Year’s Eve at Al Udeid

Guitarist Ryan Truso pulls a hose from a fuel truck during a morale visit at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 30, 2016. Truso is the guitarist for country music artist David Nail who traveled to Al Udeid to meet with Airmen and perform a concert for the personnel there on New Year’s Eve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

