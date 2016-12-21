Lady, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, rests after a day of work Dec. 21, 2016, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The bond between Lady and her handler, Staff. Sgt. Jordan Caldwell, 341st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, took time and patience to build to what they have today. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 11:50
|Photo ID:
|3080185
|VIRIN:
|161221-F-DB969-221
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Day in the life of K-9 [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT