Day in the life of K-9

Staff Sgt. Jordan Caldwell, 341st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his K-9 Lady conduct controlled aggression training Dec. 21, 2016, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Caldwell and Lady perform this training multiple times each week to stay ready and prepare for anything they may encounter. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)

