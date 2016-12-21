(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Day in the life of K-9 [Image 2 of 8]

    Day in the life of K-9

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jordan Caldwell, 341st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his K-9 Lady conduct controlled aggression training Dec. 21, 2016, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Caldwell and Lady perform this training multiple times each week to stay ready and prepare for anything they may encounter. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 11:50
    Photo ID: 3080184
    VIRIN: 161221-F-DB969-071
    Resolution: 3873x1954
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the life of K-9 [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

