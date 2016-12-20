Day in the life of K-9

Staff Sgt. Jordan Caldwell, 341st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, washes dog feeding containers Dec. 20, 2016, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Caldwell arrives to work at 4:30 a.m. to feed seven K-9s and clean their kennels each morning. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)
