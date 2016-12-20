Staff Sgt. Jordan Caldwell, 341st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his K-9 Lady, train Dec. 20, 2016, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Caldwell and Lady must train each week to advance companionship and stay prepared to assist the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 11:50
|Photo ID:
|3080179
|VIRIN:
|161220-F-DB969-190
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Day in the life of K-9 [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
