Day in the life of K-9

Staff Sgt. Jordan Caldwell, 341st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his K-9 Lady, search a vehicle Dec. 21, 2016, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Caldwell and his dog search vehicles each day to ensure no illegal contraband is brought onto the installation and to keep base personnel safe. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)

