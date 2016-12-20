Staff Sgt. Jordan Caldwell, 341st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, cleans a dog kennel Dec. 20, 2016, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Each morning and throughout the day, Caldwell cleans seven kennels as part of his daily duties. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 11:50
|Photo ID:
|3080171
|VIRIN:
|161220-F-DB969-017
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Day in the life of K-9 [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT