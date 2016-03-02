102-year-old veteran

The discharge certificate and former squadron patch of Philas Kelly is seen in this Feb. 2, 2016 photo. Kelly, age 102, served in the 107th Observation Squadron, which is now the 107th Fighter Squadron, in the Michigan Air National Guard prior to World War II. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor)

