Philas Kelly, who served in the Michigan National Guard from 1937 to 1940, holds his 107th Observation Squadron patch from his days in uniform. Kelly visited the 107th Fighter Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., on March 15, 2016, to learn about the current mission of his old unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:14 Photo ID: 3079353 VIRIN: 160203-Z-YW189-005 Resolution: 1200x1800 Size: 1.55 MB Location: MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 102-year-old veteran [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Samara Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.