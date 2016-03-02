Philas Kelly, who served in the Michigan National Guard from 1937 to 1940, holds his 107th Observation Squadron patch from his days in uniform. Kelly visited the 107th Fighter Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., on March 15, 2016, to learn about the current mission of his old unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor)
This work, 102-year-old veteran [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Samara Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
102-year-old veteran recalls duty with Michigan National Guard
