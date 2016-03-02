(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    102-year-old veteran [Image 2 of 6]

    102-year-old veteran

    MI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor 

    127th Wing

    Philas Kelly, who served in the Michigan National Guard from 1937 to 1940, holds his 107th Observation Squadron patch from his days in uniform. Kelly visited the 107th Fighter Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., on March 15, 2016, to learn about the current mission of his old unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:14
    Photo ID: 3079353
    VIRIN: 160203-Z-YW189-005
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: MI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102-year-old veteran [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Samara Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    102-year-old veteran
    102-year-old veteran
    102-year-old veteran
    102-year-old veteran
    102-year-old veteran
    102-year-old veteran

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    102-year-old veteran recalls duty with Michigan National Guard

    TAGS

    Selfridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT