102-year-old veteran

This photo from c. 1937 shows Pvt. Philas Kelly, then a member of the 107th Observation Squadron of the Michigan National Guard, on a training exercise in Florida. Kelly, who was born in 1914, made a visit to the 107th Fighter Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., on March 15, 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor)

