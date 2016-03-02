(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    102-year-old veteran [Image 3 of 6]

    102-year-old veteran

    MI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor 

    127th Wing

    This photo from c. 1937 shows Pvt. Philas Kelly, then a member of the 107th Observation Squadron of the Michigan National Guard, on a training exercise in Florida. Kelly, who was born in 1914, made a visit to the 107th Fighter Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., on March 15, 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor)

    102-year-old veteran recalls duty with Michigan National Guard

    Selfridge

