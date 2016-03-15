102-year-old veteran

Major Bill Rundell, a pilot with the 107th Fighter Squadron, shows some of the life support equipment used by Air Force pilots to Philas Kelly, who served in the 107th prior to World War II, during a visit by Kelly to the squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, March 15, 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Terry Atwell)

