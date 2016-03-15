102-year-old veteran

Chief Master Sgt. David Myers of the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron shows a dummy 30mm round to Philas Kelly, who, at age 102, is likely the oldest living member of the 107th Observation Squadron of the Michigan National Guard. Myers and his team of maintenance Airmen support the current 107th Fighter Squadron, which flies the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft. Kelly visited his old unit at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., on March 15, 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Terry Atwell)

