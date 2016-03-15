(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    102-year-old veteran [Image 5 of 6]

    102-year-old veteran

    MI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2016

    Photo by Terry Atwell 

    127th Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. David Myers of the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron shows a dummy 30mm round to Philas Kelly, who, at age 102, is likely the oldest living member of the 107th Observation Squadron of the Michigan National Guard. Myers and his team of maintenance Airmen support the current 107th Fighter Squadron, which flies the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft. Kelly visited his old unit at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., on March 15, 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Terry Atwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:14
    Photo ID: 3079340
    VIRIN: 160315-Z-MI929-017
    Resolution: 1500x1200
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102-year-old veteran [Image 1 of 6], by Terry Atwell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    102-year-old veteran recalls duty with Michigan National Guard

    Selfridge

