    102-year-old veteran [Image 4 of 6]

    102-year-old veteran

    MI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2016

    Photo by Terry Atwell 

    127th Wing

    Philas Kelly, at age 102 likely the oldest living former photographer to have served in the National Guard, talks with Senior Airman Ryan Zeski, the youngest photojournalist currently serving in the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Kelly was recently a guest at the base to visit his old unit, now the 107th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Terry Atwell)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:14
    Photo ID: 3079344
    VIRIN: 160315-Z-MI929-025
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102-year-old veteran [Image 1 of 6], by Terry Atwell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    102-year-old veteran recalls duty with Michigan National Guard

    Selfridge

