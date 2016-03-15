Philas Kelly, at age 102 likely the oldest living former photographer to have served in the National Guard, talks with Senior Airman Ryan Zeski, the youngest photojournalist currently serving in the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Kelly was recently a guest at the base to visit his old unit, now the 107th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Terry Atwell)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 14:14
|Photo ID:
|3079344
|VIRIN:
|160315-Z-MI929-025
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 102-year-old veteran [Image 1 of 6], by Terry Atwell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
102-year-old veteran recalls duty with Michigan National Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT