102-year-old veteran

Philas Kelly, at age 102 likely the oldest living former photographer to have served in the National Guard, talks with Senior Airman Ryan Zeski, the youngest photojournalist currently serving in the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Kelly was recently a guest at the base to visit his old unit, now the 107th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Terry Atwell)

