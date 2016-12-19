(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs [Image 1 of 12]

    Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs

    KUWAIT

    12.19.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden 

    U.S. Army Central

    U.S. Army Central Soldiers pose for a group photo during a medical training event Dec. 19, 2016 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The training provided an introductory lesson to medical personnel, which included familiarization with military working dogs, litter training, radio training and medical evacuation training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 02:51
    Photo ID: 3078694
    VIRIN: 161219-A-GP059-115
    Resolution: 5587x3565
    Size: 11.97 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs [Image 1 of 12], by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs
    Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs
    Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs
    Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs
    Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs
    Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs
    Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs
    Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs
    Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs
    Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs
    Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs
    Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medical
    MEDEVAC
    service members
    deployed
    third army
    centcom
    usarcent
    military working dogs
    combat medics
    veterinarian
    camp arifjan
    litter carry
    flight medic
    soldiers
    military
    medic
    canine
    kuwait
    K9
    army
    us army central
    deployment
    working dog handler
    medical helicopter
    arcent
    vet tech

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT