Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs

Lara, a military working dog, wears a flight helmet during a in a medical exercise that provided U.S. Army Central medical Soldiers with a hands-on training opportunity Dec. 19, 2016 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. USARCENT medical Soldiers from across Kuwait trained with military working dogs to prepare for scenarios in which dogs need treatment in the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

