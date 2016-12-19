A U.S. Army Central military working dog handler participates in a medical training event Dec. 19, 2016 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The training provided an introductory lesson to medical personnel, which including familiarization with dog anatomy, dog-specific medical issues, treatment possibilities and procedures, litter training, radio training and medical evacuation training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 02:53 Photo ID: 3078684 VIRIN: 161219-A-GP059-120 Resolution: 2090x3381 Size: 2.81 MB Location: KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs [Image 1 of 12], by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.