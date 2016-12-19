U.S. Army Central medical personnel properly exit a medical helicopter after delivering a simulated casualty during a medical training event Dec. 19, 2016 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The training provided an introductory lesson to medical personnel, which included familiarization with military working dogs, litter training, radio training and medical evacuation training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 02:52
|Photo ID:
|3078692
|VIRIN:
|161219-A-GP059-114
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.88 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs [Image 1 of 12], by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT