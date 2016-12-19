U.S. Army Central medical Soldiers and military working dog handlers practice carrying military working dogs on and off of a medical helicopter during a medical training event Dec. 19, 2016 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The training provided an introductory lesson to medical personnel, which included familiarization with dog anatomy, dog-specific medical issues, treatment possibilities and procedures, litter training, radio training and medical evacuation training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 02:53
|Photo ID:
|3078682
|VIRIN:
|161219-A-GP059-123
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.98 MB
|Location:
|KW
This work, Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs [Image 1 of 12], by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
