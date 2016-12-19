Army Spc. Ian Long, a military working dog handler from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, reassures Lara, his military working dog, while she is being examined by U.S. Army Central medical personnel Dec. 19, 2016 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. USARCENT medical Soldiers from across Kuwait trained with military working dogs to prepare for scenarios in which dogs need treatment in the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 02:58 Photo ID: 3078654 VIRIN: 161219-A-GP059-100 Resolution: 5136x3360 Size: 10.34 MB Location: KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs [Image 1 of 12], by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.