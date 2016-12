Medical Soldiers train with military working dogs

U.S. Army Central medical personnel prepare to lift a litter with a simulated casualty during a medical training event Dec. 19, 2016 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The training provided an introductory lesson to medical personnel, which included familiarization with military working dogs, litter training, radio training and medical evacuation training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

