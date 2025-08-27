Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 166 "Stone by Stone" Series - Frannie Bui - National Hurricane Program Manager

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 166 "Stone by Stone" Series - Frannie Bui - National Hurricane Program Manager

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Audio by Lt. Col. Reagan Lauritzen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this second episode of “Stone by Stone,” a new “Inside the Castle” podcast series, we talk with Frannie Bui, the National Hurricane Program Manager for the National Planning Center of Expertise for Coastal Storm Risk Management, which is located in the Corps’ Baltimore District. Listen as Bui discusses hurricanes preparedness, the National Hurricane Program and the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

    The National Hurricane Program is a federal interagency partnership between the Corps, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The program provides tools and resources to plan, prepare for and manage risk against hurricanes, delivers comprehensive hurricane evacuation training and technical support to partners and provides real-time information and guidance to state and local emergency managers in support of their hurricane evacuation decisions during hurricane approach.

    The “Stone by Stone” series is bite size in scope, providing listeners with a shorter, focused update on critical U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-related issues impacting our nation. The “Inside the Castle” podcast goes behind castle doors to have real conversations with real people about solving the nation’s toughest challenges.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 21:17
    Length: 00:13:03
