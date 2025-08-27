Inside the Castle - Ep. 166 "Stone by Stone" Series - Frannie Bui - National Hurricane Program Manager

In this second episode of “Stone by Stone,” a new “Inside the Castle” podcast series, we talk with Frannie Bui, the National Hurricane Program Manager for the National Planning Center of Expertise for Coastal Storm Risk Management, which is located in the Corps’ Baltimore District. Listen as Bui discusses hurricanes preparedness, the National Hurricane Program and the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
The National Hurricane Program is a federal interagency partnership between the Corps, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The program provides tools and resources to plan, prepare for and manage risk against hurricanes, delivers comprehensive hurricane evacuation training and technical support to partners and provides real-time information and guidance to state and local emergency managers in support of their hurricane evacuation decisions during hurricane approach.
The “Stone by Stone” series is bite size in scope, providing listeners with a shorter, focused update on critical U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-related issues impacting our nation. The “Inside the Castle” podcast goes behind castle doors to have real conversations with real people about solving the nation’s toughest challenges.
