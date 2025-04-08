Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle – Ep. 158 Celebrate the Corps 250th Anniversary with the New England District

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Audio by Marie Kopka 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, we are joined by COL Pabis, Commander of the New England District. We’ll hear about the District’s role in shaping USACE, and the valuable work being done today and in the future.

    USACE
    podcast
    Inside the Castle
    USACE New England District
    250th Birthday Corps
    250th Anniversary

