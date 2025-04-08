Inside the Castle – Ep. 158 Celebrate the Corps 250th Anniversary with the New England District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85811" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we are joined by COL Pabis, Commander of the New England District. We’ll hear about the District’s role in shaping USACE, and the valuable work being done today and in the future.