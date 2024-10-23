Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle -Quality Always Delivers – The Strategic Direction of USACE Engineering and Construction

    Inside the Castle -Quality Always Delivers – The Strategic Direction of USACE Engineering and Construction

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, we sit down with USACE Engineering & Construction (E&C) leadership to discuss some of the recent strategic initiatives and future of E&C in the Corps. Listen in as we talk about what it means to deliver quality consistently, develop and enable the workforce, and leverage collaboration and innovation across E&C as we all work together to safely deliver quality projects on time and within budget.

    Inside the Castle
    Engineering and Construction
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquaters

