Inside the Castle -Quality Always Delivers – The Strategic Direction of USACE Engineering and Construction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83143" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we sit down with USACE Engineering & Construction (E&C) leadership to discuss some of the recent strategic initiatives and future of E&C in the Corps. Listen in as we talk about what it means to deliver quality consistently, develop and enable the workforce, and leverage collaboration and innovation across E&C as we all work together to safely deliver quality projects on time and within budget.