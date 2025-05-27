Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 160 Build Strong With Us Series - Brian Ellis

    05.28.2025

    Audio by Marie Kopka 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this edition we talk with US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Brian Ellis with the US Army Corps of Engineers Aviation Program Office based in Huntsville, Alabama. Brian spent a career in uniform in the aviation field, and is now applying that expertise and knowledge to drive innovation within the Corps of Engineers.

    This work, Inside the Castle - Ep. 160 Build Strong With Us Series - Brian Ellis, by Marie Kopka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

