Inside the Castle - Ep. 160 Build Strong With Us Series - Brian Ellis

In this edition we talk with US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Brian Ellis with the US Army Corps of Engineers Aviation Program Office based in Huntsville, Alabama. Brian spent a career in uniform in the aviation field, and is now applying that expertise and knowledge to drive innovation within the Corps of Engineers.