Inside the Castle - Get to Know Major General Jason Kelly - Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works and Emergency Operations

This past fall the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers welcomed Major General Jason E. Kelly as the Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works and Emergency Operations.



In this episode, we have a candid conversation with Major General Kelly about his career, the Corps' focus areas, and how he is helping deliver the mission for the Nation.