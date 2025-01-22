Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle - Get to Know Major General Jason Kelly - Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works and Emergency Operations

    Inside the Castle - Get to Know Major General Jason Kelly - Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works and Emergency Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    This past fall the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers welcomed Major General Jason E. Kelly as the Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works and Emergency Operations.

    In this episode, we have a candid conversation with Major General Kelly about his career, the Corps' focus areas, and how he is helping deliver the mission for the Nation.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 14:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84479
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110779736.mp3
    Length: 00:22:42
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle - Season 4
    Disc # 4
    Year 2025
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - Get to Know Major General Jason Kelly - Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works and Emergency Operations, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download