    Inside the Castle - Ep. 164 Build Strong With Us Series - Anthony Watters - Maintenance Supervisor

    08.08.2025

    Audio by Marie Kopka 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Welcome to the Build Strong With Us series where we give our listeners an opportunity to learn more about the diverse people, mission impact, and career opportunities our personnel experience within the US Army Corps of Engineers. In this edition we talk with US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Anthony Watters, a Maintenance Supervisor for Wolf Creek and Laurel Power Plants working on the front lines of hydropower.

    Length: 00:40:03
    This work, Inside the Castle - Ep. 164 Build Strong With Us Series - Anthony Watters - Maintenance Supervisor, by Marie Kopka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    USACE
    podcast

