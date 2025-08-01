Inside the Castle - Ep. 164 Build Strong With Us Series - Anthony Watters - Maintenance Supervisor

Welcome to the Build Strong With Us series where we give our listeners an opportunity to learn more about the diverse people, mission impact, and career opportunities our personnel experience within the US Army Corps of Engineers. In this edition we talk with US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Anthony Watters, a Maintenance Supervisor for Wolf Creek and Laurel Power Plants working on the front lines of hydropower.