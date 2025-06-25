In this edition we talk with US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Brittany Bruder a Coastal Research Engineer with the US Army Corps of Engineers Engineer Research and Development Center, Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory – Field Research Facility.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 15:27
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87270
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111103163.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:52
|Artist
|Inside the Castle
|Album
|Inside the Castle - Season 4
|Track #
|16
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle - Ep. 161 Build Strong With Us Series - Brittany Bruder – Coastal Research Engineer, US Army Engineer Research and Development Center, Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory – Field Research Facility, by Marie Kopka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.