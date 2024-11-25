This is part one of a three-part series focused on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's (USACE) Critical Incident Stress Management Program (CISM).
The mission of the CISM program is to provide education, support, and assistance to USACE employees for incidental or cumulative critical incident stress experienced in the performance of their jobs and/or in the event of major civil emergencies, natural disasters or military contingencies.
24/7 CISM helpline 314-925-5250
Email: cism-vm@usace.army.mil
FOR USACE STAFF ONLY: Join the CISM Team: Visit the CISM SharePoint portal under "how can I help?"
This work, Inside the Castle -Program Spotlight - Critical Incident Stress Management Program Part 1, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.