Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 14- Always and Forever, Chester

    Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 14- Always and Forever, Chester

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Audio by Clifford Davis 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    For this episode, we speak with NHHC Historian Tyler Bamford about his work on the NHHC monograph "Best Beloved: The Wartime Letters of Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz to His Wife, Catherine." The book presents all of the surviving World War II–era correspondence that Fleet Admiral Nimitz wrote to his wife, Catherine, in his own words and his feelings as he prepared to assume command of the devastated U.S. Pacific Fleet in December 1941, his fears about the possibility of being relieved during the war’s darkest days in 1942, and his nervous excitement as he signed the surrender document that ended the most destructive war of the 20th century. Admiral Samuel J. Paparo Jr., commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, provides a trenchant foreword to this collection. Learn more about this topic and review the show notes at https://bit.ly/NHHCPodcast_Episode14.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 13:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87297
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111109091.mp3
    Length: 00:46:29
    Artist Naval History and Heritage Command
    Album Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy
    Year 2025
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 14- Always and Forever, Chester, by Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NavalHistory
    #NHHCPodcast
    #NavalHistoryMatters
    #Nimitz
    #WWII
    #lettershome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download