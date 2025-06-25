For this episode, we speak with NHHC Historian Tyler Bamford about his work on the NHHC monograph "Best Beloved: The Wartime Letters of Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz to His Wife, Catherine." The book presents all of the surviving World War II–era correspondence that Fleet Admiral Nimitz wrote to his wife, Catherine, in his own words and his feelings as he prepared to assume command of the devastated U.S. Pacific Fleet in December 1941, his fears about the possibility of being relieved during the war’s darkest days in 1942, and his nervous excitement as he signed the surrender document that ended the most destructive war of the 20th century. Admiral Samuel J. Paparo Jr., commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, provides a trenchant foreword to this collection. Learn more about this topic and review the show notes at https://bit.ly/NHHCPodcast_Episode14.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 13:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87297
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111109091.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:29
|Artist
|Naval History and Heritage Command
|Album
|Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 14- Always and Forever, Chester, by Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.