Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 10 - Celebrating Naval Aviation History

The history of aviation is filled with the trials and tribulations of humanity's ambition to fly amongst the clouds. In this latest podcast, in recognition of November being National Aviation History Month and to honor all who have contributed to it, the Deputy Director of the National Naval Aviation Museum, Hill Goodspeed, discusses the Navy's path to flight by highlighting the establishment and development of naval aviation over the last 100-plus years, along with some of its defining moments and technological advancements, how it plays a crucial role in modern-day society, and the future of naval aviation.



Learn more about this topic and review the show notes at: https://bit.ly/NHHCPodcast_Episode10