Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 5 - H-Gram #82 with Director Cox

The Director of Naval History and Heritage Command, Sam Cox, discusses his latest "H-Gram" titled: "USS Asheville's Defiance and the "Dancing Mouse." This episode covers the heroic actions of Lieutenant Commander Jacob Britt, the commanding officer of USS Asheville (PG 21), and Lieutenant Joshua Nix, the commanding officer of USS Edsall (DD 219), who chose to fight against overwhelming odds rather than surrender, during the fall of the Dutch East Indies (now Indonesia) in March 1942. They were true to the banner in Memorial Hall of the U.S. Naval Academy—"Don't give up the ship."
