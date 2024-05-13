Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 5 - H-Gram #82 with Director Cox

    Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 5 - H-Gram #82 with Director Cox

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Audio by Clifford Davis 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    The Director of Naval History and Heritage Command, Sam Cox, discusses his latest "H-Gram" titled: "USS Asheville's Defiance and the "Dancing Mouse." This episode covers the heroic actions of Lieutenant Commander Jacob Britt, the commanding officer of USS Asheville (PG 21), and Lieutenant Joshua Nix, the commanding officer of USS Edsall (DD 219), who chose to fight against overwhelming odds rather than surrender, during the fall of the Dutch East Indies (now Indonesia) in March 1942. They were true to the banner in Memorial Hall of the U.S. Naval Academy—"Don't give up the ship."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 12:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80440
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110306982.mp3
    Length: 00:28:39
    Artist Naval History and Heritage Command
    Album Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 5 - H-Gram #82 with Director Cox, by Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WWII
    #WeRemember
    #NHHCPodcast
    #HGrams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT