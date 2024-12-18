Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 11 - Archaeology Beneath the Waves

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Audio by Clifford Davis 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Whether it is twenty thousand leagues under the sea or buried where a river once flowed, the NHHC Underwater Archaeology Branch is responsible for managing, researching, preserving, and interpreting the U.S. Navy's sunken military craft. In this latest podcast, we speak with Underwater Archaeologist Ivor Mollema about how the dedicated archaeologists, conservationists, and curators of this branch oversee one of the largest collections of submerged culture resources, which include over 3,000 shipwrecks and 17,000 aircraft scattered around the world.

    Learn more about this topic and review the show notes at https://bit.ly/NHHCPodcast_Episode11.

