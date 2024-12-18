Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 11 - Archaeology Beneath the Waves

Whether it is twenty thousand leagues under the sea or buried where a river once flowed, the NHHC Underwater Archaeology Branch is responsible for managing, researching, preserving, and interpreting the U.S. Navy's sunken military craft. In this latest podcast, we speak with Underwater Archaeologist Ivor Mollema about how the dedicated archaeologists, conservationists, and curators of this branch oversee one of the largest collections of submerged culture resources, which include over 3,000 shipwrecks and 17,000 aircraft scattered around the world.
Learn more about this topic and review the show notes at https://bit.ly/NHHCPodcast_Episode11.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 17:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84034
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110745956.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:59
|Artist
|Naval History and Heritage Command
|Album
|Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
