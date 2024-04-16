For this multi-part episode, we will discuss "An Invaluable Resource" to the 10 Navy museums strategically located throughout the United States - our large group of volunteers. These dedicated men and women selflessly give their free time to help be greeters, docents, curators and subject matter experts with their current or previous naval service and so much more. Listed to their backgrounds, why they volunteer, and how they help teach and preserve naval history and heritage for present and future generations.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 09:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79969
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110243187.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:51
|Artist
|Naval History and Heritage Command
|Album
|Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 3 - An Invaluable Resource (Part 1), by Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT