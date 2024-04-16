Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 3 - An Invaluable Resource (Part 1)

For this multi-part episode, we will discuss "An Invaluable Resource" to the 10 Navy museums strategically located throughout the United States - our large group of volunteers. These dedicated men and women selflessly give their free time to help be greeters, docents, curators and subject matter experts with their current or previous naval service and so much more. Listed to their backgrounds, why they volunteer, and how they help teach and preserve naval history and heritage for present and future generations.