Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 3 - An Invaluable Resource (Part 1)

    Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 3 - An Invaluable Resource (Part 1)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Audio by Clifford Davis 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    For this multi-part episode, we will discuss "An Invaluable Resource" to the 10 Navy museums strategically located throughout the United States - our large group of volunteers. These dedicated men and women selflessly give their free time to help be greeters, docents, curators and subject matter experts with their current or previous naval service and so much more. Listed to their backgrounds, why they volunteer, and how they help teach and preserve naval history and heritage for present and future generations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 09:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79969
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110243187.mp3
    Length: 00:22:51
    Artist Naval History and Heritage Command
    Album Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 3 - An Invaluable Resource (Part 1), by Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteers
    NHHC
    NHHCPodcast
    NavalHistoryMatters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT