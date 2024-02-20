Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 1 - Navy Deck Logs and Sailor Poetry

Naval History and Heritage Command Archivist Alexis Van Pool and Fleet Historian Anna Holloway discuss the Navy's use of deck logs, command operations reports (CORs), and how Sailors have had a unique opportunity to express themselves while standing the New Year's Eve watch, writing the first watch of the year in poetic verse. Also discussed is the history of the Navy Deck Log Poetry Contest, its prizes, and deadlines for submission.