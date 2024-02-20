Naval History and Heritage Command Archivist Alexis Van Pool and Fleet Historian Anna Holloway discuss the Navy's use of deck logs, command operations reports (CORs), and how Sailors have had a unique opportunity to express themselves while standing the New Year's Eve watch, writing the first watch of the year in poetic verse. Also discussed is the history of the Navy Deck Log Poetry Contest, its prizes, and deadlines for submission.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 10:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79055
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110135916.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:13
|Artist
|Naval History and Heritage Command, Communication and Outreach Division
|Album
|Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Web Views:
|106
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 1 - Navy Deck Logs and Sailor Poetry, by Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT