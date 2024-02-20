Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 1 - Navy Deck Logs and Sailor Poetry

    Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 1 - Navy Deck Logs and Sailor Poetry

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Audio by Clifford Davis 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Naval History and Heritage Command Archivist Alexis Van Pool and Fleet Historian Anna Holloway discuss the Navy's use of deck logs, command operations reports (CORs), and how Sailors have had a unique opportunity to express themselves while standing the New Year's Eve watch, writing the first watch of the year in poetic verse. Also discussed is the history of the Navy Deck Log Poetry Contest, its prizes, and deadlines for submission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 10:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79055
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110135916.mp3
    Length: 00:26:13
    Artist Naval History and Heritage Command, Communication and Outreach Division
    Album Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
    Web Views: 106
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 1 - Navy Deck Logs and Sailor Poetry, by Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #poetry
    #NHHC
    #DeckLogs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT