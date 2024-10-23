Part II of the discussion on Navy Innovator Ray Montague. The conversation continues with Dr. David Montague and Dr. Regina Akers, discussing Raye's unique overnight ship design of the Oliver Hazard Perry-class ship design in a record 18 hours and 26 minutes, listening to Raye discuss obstacles she overcame and the mentorship provided to others, Dr. Akers' contribution to the new NHHC publication "The U.S. Navy and Innovation: Twentieth-Century Case Studies," and close with news of Raye being selected to represent Arkansas for the U.S. Mint American Innovation $1 Coin Program.
For more information about Raye Montague, visit https://www.history.navy.mil/news-and-events/anchored-in-history/podcast-navy-innovator-raye-montague-pt2.html
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 14:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83147
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110643982.mp3
|Length:
|00:47:03
|Artist
|Naval History and Heritage Command
|Album
|Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 9 - Navy Innovator: Raye Montague (Pt. 2), by Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.