Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 9 - Navy Innovator: Raye Montague (Pt. 2)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83147" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Part II of the discussion on Navy Innovator Ray Montague. The conversation continues with Dr. David Montague and Dr. Regina Akers, discussing Raye's unique overnight ship design of the Oliver Hazard Perry-class ship design in a record 18 hours and 26 minutes, listening to Raye discuss obstacles she overcame and the mentorship provided to others, Dr. Akers' contribution to the new NHHC publication "The U.S. Navy and Innovation: Twentieth-Century Case Studies," and close with news of Raye being selected to represent Arkansas for the U.S. Mint American Innovation $1 Coin Program.



For more information about Raye Montague, visit https://www.history.navy.mil/news-and-events/anchored-in-history/podcast-navy-innovator-raye-montague-pt2.html