    Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 9 - Navy Innovator: Raye Montague (Pt. 2)

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Audio by Clifford Davis 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Part II of the discussion on Navy Innovator Ray Montague. The conversation continues with Dr. David Montague and Dr. Regina Akers, discussing Raye's unique overnight ship design of the Oliver Hazard Perry-class ship design in a record 18 hours and 26 minutes, listening to Raye discuss obstacles she overcame and the mentorship provided to others, Dr. Akers' contribution to the new NHHC publication "The U.S. Navy and Innovation: Twentieth-Century Case Studies," and close with news of Raye being selected to represent Arkansas for the U.S. Mint American Innovation $1 Coin Program.

    For more information about Raye Montague, visit https://www.history.navy.mil/news-and-events/anchored-in-history/podcast-navy-innovator-raye-montague-pt2.html

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 14:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:47:03
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
