Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 4 - An Invaluable Resource (Part 2)

Part II of the discussion with one of NHHC's most invaluable resources - our museum volunteers. Hear from these dedicated men and women who come from diverse backgrounds - some with no previous ties to the Navy, to one with a unique connection and being best friends with Admiral Grace Hopper! Listen to what drives them to volunteer, how their diversity makes our volunteer community so vibrant, and why they help teach and preserve naval history and heritage for present and future generations.