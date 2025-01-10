Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HawgCast Ep. 17 - The Us of the Storm

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Audio by Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing

    In this month's HawgCast, Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas finishes his interview with Col. Brett "Zero" Waring, the 476th Fighter Group commander at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. In this half of the interview, Zero talks about his group's efforts in the surrounding community after Hurricane Helene, and how the 476th Vanguards went above and beyond to show there was no "I" in this hurricane!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 18:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:52:14
    Podcast
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    442 FW
    442d Fighter Wing

