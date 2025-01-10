HawgCast Ep. 17 - The Us of the Storm

In this month's HawgCast, Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas finishes his interview with Col. Brett "Zero" Waring, the 476th Fighter Group commander at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. In this half of the interview, Zero talks about his group's efforts in the surrounding community after Hurricane Helene, and how the 476th Vanguards went above and beyond to show there was no "I" in this hurricane!
